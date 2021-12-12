VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Reaches $2.71 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00010891 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1,998.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 497,916 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.