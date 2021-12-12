Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,956,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of Veracyte worth $137,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Veracyte by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 834,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $145,569,606. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.22 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

