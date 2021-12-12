VIG (VIG) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $636,293.91 and $282.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.
About VIG
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
