Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,300 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.