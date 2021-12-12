Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 343.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of BellRing Brands worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $981.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

