Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,323 shares of company stock worth $46,251,534. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.