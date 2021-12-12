Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.18 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $26.67 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

