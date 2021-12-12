Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,709,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $79.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.