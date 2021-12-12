Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.20 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

