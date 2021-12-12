Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 24,400 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Aaron’s worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $766.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

