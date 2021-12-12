Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 9,900 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $520,397. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.