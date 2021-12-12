Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

