Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,900 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

APAM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

