Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

