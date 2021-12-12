Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $217.72 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

