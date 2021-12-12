Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.