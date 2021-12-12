Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,939,287. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

