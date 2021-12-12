Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 133,993 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

