Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

