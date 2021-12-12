Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.