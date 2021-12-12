WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $183.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $185.40 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $935.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.80 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WOW opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

