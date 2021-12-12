WOO Network (WOO) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $484.42 million and $26.43 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,373,745 coins and its circulating supply is 574,262,536 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

