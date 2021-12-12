Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 156,437 shares of company stock worth $2,976,059 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

