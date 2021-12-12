YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $84,157.63 and $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.84 or 0.08256650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.84 or 0.00319798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00921067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076159 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00399363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00268517 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

