Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.71. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.