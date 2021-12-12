Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce sales of $280.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.60 million and the lowest is $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,509,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

