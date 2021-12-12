Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.77 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

