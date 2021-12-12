Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $677.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.90 million and the lowest is $674.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

