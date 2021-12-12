Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.34). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,917 shares of company stock worth $6,646,949 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 74.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 299,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 36,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 467,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,442. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

