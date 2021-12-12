Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.97. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $677.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

