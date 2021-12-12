Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Billion

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.26 billion and the lowest is $16.86 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $65.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.67 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.34.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

