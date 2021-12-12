Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.40). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 209,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,731. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.76.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116,688 shares of company stock valued at $272,308. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.