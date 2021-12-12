Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.27. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,921 shares of company stock worth $33,062,007. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

