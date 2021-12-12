Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $430.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.27. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,921 shares of company stock worth $33,062,007. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.