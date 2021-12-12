Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

