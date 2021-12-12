Zacks: Analysts Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.27. General Motors posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

