Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

