Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

