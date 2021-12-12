Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $60.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.55 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $189.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $257.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $318.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

