Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.44 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $142.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.39 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $611.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $608.01 million, with estimates ranging from $570.07 million to $677.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

