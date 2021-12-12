Zacks: Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post $194.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.09 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

