Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $90.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the lowest is $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 49.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

