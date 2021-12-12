Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $245.08 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

