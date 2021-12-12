Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.