Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.