Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.06 Million

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post sales of $25.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.76 million to $25.61 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

