Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

