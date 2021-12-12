Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $928.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $928.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $912.58 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $603.00 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

