Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $194.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

