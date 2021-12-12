Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $849.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $843.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

