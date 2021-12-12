Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.